American Express (AXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.34

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.34 and last traded at $119.98, with a volume of 221016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.66.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

Get American Express alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/american-express-axp-hits-new-52-week-high-at-120-34.html.

American Express Company Profile (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.