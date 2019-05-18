Amdocs (DOX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.80. 960,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,538. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 12.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,412,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,154 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Amdocs by 149.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Amdocs by 20.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

