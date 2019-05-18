Amber Road Inc (AMBR) CFO Thomas E. Conway Sells 246,666 Shares

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 246,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $3,194,324.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,177 shares in the company, valued at $818,142.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AMBR opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.95 million, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.46. Amber Road Inc has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Amber Road alerts:

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amber Road Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.95 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amber Road by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amber Road by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amber Road by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amber Road by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Amber Road by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amber Road Inc (AMBR) CFO Thomas E. Conway Sells 246,666 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/amber-road-inc-ambr-cfo-thomas-e-conway-sells-246666-shares.html.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules, such as import management, export management, China trade management, global logistics management, trade agreement management, and supply chain collaboration, as well as professional services, such as assessment, implementation, education and training, and maintenance and support.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.