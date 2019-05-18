Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MO stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.
In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.