Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/altria-group-inc-mo-holdings-decreased-by-canandaigua-national-bank-trust-co.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.