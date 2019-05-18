Altair Engineering (ALTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ALTR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

ALTR stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $127.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $38,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,429. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 127,881 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,604 shares of the software’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

