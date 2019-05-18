Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,889 Shares of Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,002,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,327,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 651,055 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,281,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 774,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodger L. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 36,940 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $812,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Meritor to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.15. Meritor Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 89.66% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

