Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $2,545,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,083,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. ValuEngine raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $84.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

SAIA opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $410.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

