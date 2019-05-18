Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 12.8% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,361.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,162.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total transaction of $42,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,445.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817 shares of company stock valued at $974,730. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Cryder Capital Partners LLP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/alphabet-inc-goog-shares-bought-by-cryder-capital-partners-llp.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.