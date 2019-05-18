Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Cut by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 154.9% during the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 60.9% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.9% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,361.50.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total transaction of $42,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,445.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 817 shares of company stock valued at $974,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,162.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

