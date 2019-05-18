Allianz (ALV) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €217.73 ($253.17).

Allianz stock opened at €204.35 ($237.62) on Tuesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

