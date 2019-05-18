Alain Bédard Sells 5,000 Shares of TFI International Inc (TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 5,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.50, for a total value of C$217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,056,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,465,058.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Alain Bédard sold 26,800 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.50, for a total value of C$1,165,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Alain Bédard sold 100,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.54, for a total value of C$4,354,000.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Alain Bédard sold 70,200 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.94, for a total value of C$3,154,788.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Alain Bédard sold 4,300 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$172,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Alain Bédard sold 90,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.24, for a total value of C$3,621,600.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Alain Bédard sold 100,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.03, for a total value of C$4,103,000.00.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$44.29 on Friday. TFI International Inc has a 52-week low of C$33.36 and a 52-week high of C$49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TFI International from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TFI International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

