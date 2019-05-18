Akoustis Technologies Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AKTS. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $46,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $94,525. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

