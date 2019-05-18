Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Holdings Trimmed by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 58,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,275,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $773,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,935,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,624. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $226,715.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,105.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 16,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,280,016.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,924 in the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

