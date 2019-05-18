Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,740 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $53.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.29 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

