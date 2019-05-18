AeroVironment (AVAV) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $86.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $75.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $471,410.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,849.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,714,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,183. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 164,034 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 334,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 75,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $3,172,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

