Advisory Resource Group Takes Position in General Electric (GE)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 25.9% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 74,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 1,856,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 16.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

