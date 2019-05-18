Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $106.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $87.16 and a twelve month high of $110.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adviser Investments LLC Invests $464,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/adviser-investments-llc-invests-464000-in-ishares-msci-kld-400-social-etf-dsi.html.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.