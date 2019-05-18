Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,132. The stock has a market cap of $515.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 20,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3,285.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,256,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,019 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 214,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.