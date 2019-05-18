ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $154.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $101.48 and a 12 month high of $144.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Research analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ADIDAS AG/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,876,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

