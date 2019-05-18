Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) CFO Brian Poff Sells 20,000 Shares

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Brian Poff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,667.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Brian Poff sold 814 shares of Addus Homecare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $55,319.44.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Brian Poff sold 2,098 shares of Addus Homecare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $137,230.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $69.93 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.19.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,302,000 after acquiring an additional 790,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 544,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after acquiring an additional 177,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after acquiring an additional 177,827 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,015,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,133,000 after acquiring an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) CFO Brian Poff Sells 20,000 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/addus-homecare-co-adus-cfo-brian-poff-sells-20000-shares.html.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.