Absolute Price Tops $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Absolute has a market capitalization of $97,394.00 and $4,675.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Absolute has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.01946305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00399418 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011905 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 12,229,248 coins and its circulating supply is 11,716,316 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

