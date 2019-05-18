ABB Ltd (ABB) Holdings Raised by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2,682.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 745,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 296.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 920,247 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.31%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

