8X8 (EGHT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.27.

8X8 stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. 1,169,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,123. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 36,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $797,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in 8X8 by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 8X8 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

