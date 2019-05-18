849,335 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 849,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,802,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687,754 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,337,000 after buying an additional 558,313 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,312,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,133,000 after purchasing an additional 230,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,278,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,952,000 after purchasing an additional 482,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,053,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

