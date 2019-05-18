79,500 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Purchased by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 1.8% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

PAGS stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

