45,100 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

