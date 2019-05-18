$41.28 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to announce sales of $41.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $42.16 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $35.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $163.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.50 million to $166.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $177.32 million, with estimates ranging from $171.20 million to $182.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6,324.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,028.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.29. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 89.90 and a quick ratio of 89.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.18%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.