3M Co (MMM) Position Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 49.4% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,724,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.26 per share, with a total value of $176,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

MMM stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $168.43 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

