32,696 Shares in SI-Bone Inc (SIBN) Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,835,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

In related news, insider Scott A. Yerby sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $162,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $31,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,949 shares of company stock worth $411,841.

SI-Bone stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. SI-Bone Inc has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 million and a P/E ratio of -22.44.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “32,696 Shares in SI-Bone Inc (SIBN) Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/32696-shares-in-si-bone-inc-sibn-purchased-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

SI-Bone Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.