10,140 Shares in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2,161.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.29. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/10140-shares-in-xpo-logistics-inc-xpo-purchased-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.