$1.90 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.63 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 67.41% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $155,881.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $479,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $166,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,753.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,142 shares of company stock worth $592,574 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $50,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

