$0.33 EPS Expected for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, May 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

In other news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $406,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in TEGNA by 244.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 162,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 115,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TEGNA by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 548,997 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TEGNA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,314,000 after acquiring an additional 549,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. 1,603,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,536. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

