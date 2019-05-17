Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $248,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 127,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 50,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHK. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,847,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHK opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $248,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-has-248000-holdings-in-chesapeake-energy-co-chk.html.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.