Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Spire Inc (SR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spire were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spire by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Spire by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 257,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Spire by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,130,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $85.95 on Friday. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. Spire had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Spire from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price target on Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

