Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Trading Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares were down 5.2% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 657,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,685,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZSAN. ValuEngine upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.66 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 1,031.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 284,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,881 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 219,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 60,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $55.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.62.
About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
