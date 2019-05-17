Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Trading 9.1% Higher

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.76. 2,376,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,216,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.63 price target on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 828,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $28,332,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Emergence Capital Partners Iii sold 912,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $31,191,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,405,918 shares of company stock worth $83,480,215.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

