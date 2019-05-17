ZClassic Price Reaches $1.77 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $156,005.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00024983 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00988588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00291891 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00168024 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003416 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 6,604,350 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

