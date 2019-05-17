Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) to Hold

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 303,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 101.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

