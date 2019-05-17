Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) to “Buy”

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and other serious diseases. It has built a broad product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and in-licensing of novel cancer therapeutics. It is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. “

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNSS. ValuEngine downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:SNSS opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.69.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSS. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $863,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.