Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Internap (INAP) to “Hold”

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Internap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Internap from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Internap in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

INAP stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Internap has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Internap will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Internap by 781.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Internap by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Internap during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Internap during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Internap by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

