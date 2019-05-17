Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Identiv (INVE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 8,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Identiv has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.