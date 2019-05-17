Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCPC. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,835. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $851.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 82.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 639,240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,056,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 855,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 757,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $8,053,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

