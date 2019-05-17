Zacks Investment Research Lowers TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Take Two’s heavy dependence on a handful of franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K series is a headwind. These franchises were the major growth drivers in the recently reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. However, sluggish growth expectations for Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto 5 don’t bode well for Take Two’s top line. Further, recurrent consumer spending is expected to increase low-single digits, which reflects conservative management guidance. Moreover, intensifying competition from the likes of EA and Activision is compelling the company to spend more on software development and advertising. This is keeping margins under pressure. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $107.09. 639,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,455. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

