Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vector Group (VGR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 24,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.64. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Vector Group by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

