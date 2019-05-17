Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Synlogic (SYBX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. Synlogic has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.40.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,005.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 5,743.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $114,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

