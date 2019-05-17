Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primo Water (PRMW) to Sell

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $12.24 on Friday. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $468.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 77,911.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.