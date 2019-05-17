Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

ELAN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.47.

ELAN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,080. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $251,022.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

