Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AAON (AAON) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Get AAON alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered AAON from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AAON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

AAON traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,681. AAON has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $113.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 1,118 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $53,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $26,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,753 shares of company stock valued at $164,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.4% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 3,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.