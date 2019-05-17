Zacks: Brokerages Expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will post sales of $523.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $538.00 million. Briggs & Stratton reported sales of $501.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Briggs & Stratton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,672,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,809,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,678,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $461.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

