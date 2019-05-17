Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Exponent posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

EXPO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. 2,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,216. Exponent has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,726.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

